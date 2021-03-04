Stocks slip…Jobless claims inch up…Productivity drops

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in morning trading on Wall Street as investors wait to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the day and ahead of the government’s monthly jobs report due out tomorrow. Powell will speak at a Q&A session around noon Eastern time. The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% in the early going and the Nasdaq was down 1.3%. The Nasdaq is being dragged lower by tech companies like Apple and Cisco. Bond yields remain an important issue for investors. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped back to 1.45% after rising to 1.48% earlier in the day.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits edged higher last week to 745,000. It’s a sign that many employers continue to cut jobs despite a drop in confirmed viral infections and evidence that the overall economy is improving. Today’s report from the Labor Department shows that jobless claims rose by 9,000 from the previous week. Though the pace of layoffs has eased since the year began, they remain high by historical standards. Before the virus flattened the U.S. economy a year ago, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any week, even during the Great Recession. All told, 4.3 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity fell at an annual rate of 4.2% in the fourth quarter, the largest quarterly decline in nearly four decades. The revised figure released by the Labor Department today is slightly smaller than the 4.7% decline estimated a month ago. But it’s still the biggest drop since the second quarter of 1981. Productivity is the amount of output per hour of work. The revised figure released by the Labor Department Thursday was slightly smaller than the 4.7% decline estimated a month ago. But it was still the biggest drop since the second quarter of 1981, when productivity fell at a rate of 5.1%.

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to suspend millions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on U.K. exports including Scotch whisky as part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies. The two countries said in a joint statement on Thursday that Washington will suspend tariffs for four months on a range of goods. It’s a fresh move to de-escalate trade tensions centered around aid for Boeing and Airbus. Scotch whisky distillers cheered the news that the 25% tariff would be cut to zero. Scottish cashmere producers, pig farmers, and Stilton cheese makers will also benefit from the suspension of tariffs.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Top oil-producing countries Saudi Arabia and Russia have a tough call to make at an online meeting of oil cartel OPEC and its allies. Should they add more production back to oil markets as demand seems to be recovering? Or is the risk too high that prices might dip again as new coronavirus variants threaten more disruption to business activity and oil consumption around the world? Leading cartel member Saudi Arabia has urged caution. Non-member Russia has tended to favor more production. Today’s meeting comes as oil prices have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. But demand remains less than before the outbreak.