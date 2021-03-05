Another rocky ride for stocks

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are zigzagging through another rocky ride as investors struggle to figure out what an encouraging report on the economy and the rise in bond yields should mean for the market. The spark for all the uncertainty was a government report showing that employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected. That’s an encouraging sign for the economy, and it helped lift Treasury yields. Higher yields have led to unsettled trading across Wall Street.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has seemingly killed progressives’ last-ditch effort to include a minimum wage hike in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Senators voted 58-42 to reject it, even though the roll call wasn’t formally gaveled to a close. Eight Democrats have joined Republicans in opposing hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly. That will deal a final blow to liberals’ premier goal of gradually boosting that pay floor as part of the larger legislation. And it suggests an uphill climb for progressives vowing to continue pushing for the increase.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Detroit has turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Mayor Mike Duggan favors shots from Pfizer and Moderna for now. He said the two-dose vaccines are “the best.” Duggan’s comments conflict with guidance from top health officials. Michigan’s chief medical executive says all vaccines, including J&J’s one-dose shot, should be offered in all communities. She is cautioning against comparing the three vaccines because of differences in when and where each company conducted its studies. The Pfizer and Moderna research finished before concerning variants began spreading.

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a sign of goodwill to rebuild trans-Atlantic relations, the European Union and the United States have decided to suspend tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after remote talks with U.S. President Joe Biden Friday that both sides “committed to focus on resolving our aircraft disputes, based on the work of our respective trade representatives.” The suspension will last for an initial period of four months.

NEW YORK (AP) — Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee is charged with fraud and money laundering conspiracy crimes in a newly unsealed indictment in New York. Authorities say that he and cohorts fooled investors through social media to make over $13 million. They said McAfee and his team capitalized on zeal over the emerging cryptocurrency market as they lied to investors. The 75-year-old McAfee was charged along with 40-year-old Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. They say Watson served as an executive adviser to McAfee. Watson was arrested yesterday in Texas. McAfee is detained in Spain on separate tax-related criminal charges brought last year in Tennessee.