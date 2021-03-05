Stocks mixed after positive jobs report

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average is moving higher as investors welcome news that hiring picked up last month at the fastest pace since October. But the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower, with technology stocks continuing their march downward as bond yields rise. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.60%, its highest level in more than a year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions. The Labor Department says the February gain marked a pickup from the 166,000 jobs added in January and a loss of 306,000 in December. Yet it represents just a fraction of the 10 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. imports of goods broke a record in January pushing the trade deficit 1.9% higher, even as the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt global commerce. The Commerce Department says the gap between the goods and services the United States sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in December. Exports rose 1% to $191.9 billion, while imports increased 1.2% to $260.2 billion. Imports of goods increased $3.4 billion to a record $221.1 billion in January, led by pharmaceuticals, which rose $5 billion, or 39%, to $17.4 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is steering toward a voting marathon on Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that’s expected to end with the chamber’s approval of the measure. That comes after a Republican foe of President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority forced an extraordinary half-day holdup on the bill. Moments after the Senate took up the legislation Thursday, Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson forced the chamber’s clerks to read aloud the entire 628-page measure. The exhausting task took 10 hours and 44 minutes and ended shortly after 2 a.m. EST Friday. The chamber planned to begin voting around midday on a mountain of amendments.

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has cleared Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to approve four vaccines. Canada has pre-purchased 10 million Johnson & Johnson doses, with options to buy another 28 million. Health officials hope the single-dose shot will help speed vaccinations in Canada, which doesn’t have domestic production and has struggled with a shortage of vaccines. Canada previously approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.