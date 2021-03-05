Stocks up, Hiring up, Frequent flyer data hack

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A late-day rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P its first weekly gain in three weeks. The index rose 2% Friday. Investors were encouraged by a positive hiring report but remain anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note pulled back from a midday spike and wound up at 1.56%, only slightly higher than a day earlier.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s job market delivered a surprising burst of strength in February. It lifted hopes that the rollout of viral vaccines, the distribution of federal aid and the increasing willingness and ability of consumers to go out and spend will invigorate the economy as the weather warms up. Employers added 379,000 jobs, the government said Friday, the most since October and far surpassing economists’ predictions. The unemployment rate, which dipped to 6.2%, has now dropped nearly every month since it peaked at 14.8% in April of last year after the pandemic erupted in the United States and inflicted breathtaking job losses.

BOSTON (AP) — A company that manages passenger processing and frequent flier data for major global airlines has exposed the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers. Geneva-based SITA says the hackers were inside servers for up to a month before the incident’s seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24. SITA would not say how many airlines were affected. The company says it serves more than 400 airlines and that those impacted include Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa. United Airlines said frequent flyer numbers and program status were exposed.

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen today, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.” Cinemas in the city are currently operating at only 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 per each auditorium. As in other places, mask wearing is mandatory, seats are blocked out and air filters have been upgraded. For a theatrical business that has been punished by the pandemic, the resumption of moviegoing in New York — is a crucial first step in revival.

BESSEMER, Alabama (AP) — Some Democratic members of Congress and national union leaders have gathered, seeking to build support for unionizing a massive Amazon facility outside Birmingham, Alabama. Mail voting by about 6,000 workers at the distribution facility began in February and concludes at the end of March. It’s the largest organizing attempt in the history of Amazon, the nation’s second-largest employer. U.S. Rep Terri Sewell of Alabama welcomed four fellow members of the House Democratic Caucus on today to draw attention to the vote. Amazon officials had sought unsuccessfully to delay the vote. The company says workers already get what they’d seek with a union: benefits, career growth and $15-an-hour starting pay.