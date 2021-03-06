Saturday BusinessMiniute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — A late-day rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump Friday and helped give the S&P its first weekly gain in three weeks. For the week, the S&P rose 30.79 points, or 0.8%. The Dow rose 563.93 points, or 1.8%. The Nasdaq fell 272.20 points, or 2.1% and the Russell 2000 fell 8.84 points, or 0.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition, moving closer to a milestone political victory for President Joe Biden. The $1.9 trillion bill approved Saturday carries direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states and cities, schools and ailing industries. Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary. The bill is now headed to the House for final passage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening-day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots. The state on Friday relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues as a fall and winter surge seemed to be ending. COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising. New rules allow concert stadiums and sports arenas to reopen with limited attendance on April 1. Theme parks can reopen in counties that have fallen from the state’s purple tier — the most restrictive — to red.

UNDATED (AP) — The CEO of Boeing gave up his salary for most of last year, but he still got stock benefits that push the value of his compensation to more than $21 million. That’s according to a filing Boeing made Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Boeing had a bad year in 2020. The company lost nearly $12 billion as its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, was grounded most of the year, and the pandemic hurt demand for new planes. Calhoun’s 2020 compensation includes the rights eventually to $7 million in stock for returning the Max to service after two crashes that killed 346 people.

UNDATED (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing AT&T and three of its investor relations executives. The lawsuit says industry analysts were told about the telecom giant’s sales data before it released quarterly results in April 2016 to avoid falling short of Wall Street expectations. Companies that report results that fall short of analyst forecasts can suffer a sell-off in their shares. Dallas-based AT&T said in a statement that it did not tell analysts “material nonpublic information” and that it will fight the suit.