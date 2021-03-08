Mixed stocks…American: More flying

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ended mixed as slumps in several Big Tech companies offset gains in many other parts of the market. Because of their huge size, the drops in Apple, Google’s parent company and other major technology stocks pulled the S&P to a loss of 0.5% on Monday even though more stocks rose than fell in the index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.4%, while the Dow rose 1%. Technology companies have been sliding in recent weeks as investors start to doubt whether the huge gains they made during the pandemic months can continue.

CHEYANNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the state will join a handful of others that have lifted mask-wearing mandates to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The changes take effect March 16. Also being lifted are requirements for bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms, where employees must wear masks and customers not seated in small groups have to keep 6 feet apart. Gordon cites Wyoming’s declining number of COVID-19 cases and its success in distributing vaccines as reasons to lift the restrictions. The statewide order in place since December was set to expire next week. States including Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and Texas also have lifted mask mandates.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has begun ramping up the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, after authorities last week gave the green light for it to be administered to people age 65 and over. Hundreds of thousands of doses have been gathering dust in storage in recent weeks due to the restrictions on who could get the vaccine and misgivings among some of those who were eligible for it. A new vaccine center opened Monday in Berlin will administer only the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some general practitioners in the capital will also begin vaccinating people with chronic conditions this week.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has reversed a policy imposed under President Donald Trump that drastically weakened the government’s power to enforce a century-old law protecting most U.S. bird species. Trump ended criminal prosecutions against companies responsible for bird deaths that could have been prevented. The move halted enforcement practices that resulted most notably in a $100 million settlement after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill killed about 100,000 birds. Interior spokesman Tyler Cherry says the Trump policy allowed industry to kill birds with impunity. Industry groups have said they’ll work with the administration of President Joe Biden as it plans new standards to protect birds.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Air travel hasn’t recovered from the pandemic, but a few more people are flying. That — and the rollout of new vaccines — helped push airline stocks higher on Monday. Fitch Ratings says the rollout of multiple vaccines against COVID-19 is increased the likelihood of what it calls a meaningful rebound in air travel starting some time in 2021. Meanwhile, American Airlines says it plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it got in the early days of the pandemic. Fitch says that means American won’t have to keep burning cash for a prolonged period.