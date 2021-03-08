Stocks show broad gains…Yellen dismisses inflation fears

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street even as Apple and several other technology companies lag behind. Banks and industrial companies were leading the way higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in afternoon trading. Investors continued to closely watch the bond market, where another tick up in bond yields was a source of some concern.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the fears that the administration’s $1.9 trillion relief bill could trigger a rapid rise in inflation are misplaced. In an interview on MSNBC, Yellen said the measure, which will provide $1,400 checks to millions of American along with other assistance, will provide needed relief and help the economy return to full employment by next year. Yellen downplayed concern by some economists that the measure could rev up the economy too fast and trigger higher inflation.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — One year into the pandemic, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is still attempting to strike the right balance between keeping the state’s tourism industry afloat while also containing the coronavirus. Sisolak said in an interview with the Associated Press that he plans to use Nevada’s safety protocols as a selling point to bring tourists, conventions and trade shows back to Las Vegas.

NEW YORK (AP) — In communities across the country, local pharmacy owners are among the people administering COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s not easy — being a vaccine provider requires a big investment of time and paperwork, and for some, finding a location for a mass vaccination clinic. And there’s little if any money to be made in giving vaccinations. But owners say it’s more important to help people be safe.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury Department, says women seeking to pursue careers in economics face a number of obstacles from the way beginning economics courses are taught to overly aggressive questioning in college seminars. Yellen was appearing at an event with Kristalena Georgieva, the second woman to head the International Monetary Fund. The event recognized International Women’s Day.