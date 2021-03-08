Wall Street wavering…Oil prices rise…Game Stop up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street as weakness in technology companies is offset by strength in banks and other sectors. At 10:29 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 25 points, to 3,867. The Dow was up 341 points, to 31,840. And the Nasdaq was up 37 points, to 12,950.

BANGKOK (AP) — Oil prices rose today as Saudi Arabian oil facilities were targeted by drone strikes just days after the largest crude exporting nations in the world said they would not increase output. Brent crude, the international standard, surpassed $70 per barrel for the first time since the pandemic sent prices plunging last year. U.S. crude is also hitting pre-pandemic levels. Crude prices have surged more than 30% this year as massive vaccinations campaigns gain momentum, potentially signaling the beginning of the end of a global pandemic.

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop shares jumped around 12% in premarket trading this morning after the video game retailer appointed a committee it said would aim to “transform GameStop into a technology business.” Named to the committee were Alan Attal, Kurt Wolf and Ryan Cohen, co-founder of the Chewy online pet-supplies company. Cohen, who will serve as chair of the Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee, is also a big shareholder of GameStop and on its board of directors. GameStop backers see his involvement as a reason to bet on a successful transformation for the company into a successful digital powerhouse.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt electricity cable have taken a key step forward after the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project. The Cypriot energy minister hosted a ceremony in the capital Nicosia today with her Israeli and Greek counterparts participating via video link. Cyprus says the cable will allow the countries to diversify their energy supplies and help meet their targets to reduce carbon emissions. Cyprus is also working on a separate deal with Greece and Egypt on a similar cable connecting the three countries.

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple TV Plus is teaming up with Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for children. The 23-year-old is known around the world for her activism promoting education for girls. She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at age 15 for insisting that girls have a right to an education. Yousafzai survived the attack and went on to fight against girls’ oppression worldwide. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.