Nasdaq gains…Chemical lawsuit…News firm name change

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Gains for major tech companies powered a 3.7% surge in the Nasdaq, the largest jump for the index in almost a year. The latest swing came a day after the tech-driven index sank more than 10% below its February peak. The S&P rose 1.4%. Markets have been adjusting to a rapid increase in long-term interest rates in the bond market over the past few weeks. That has helped pull money out of stocks, particularly tech companies that have been surging through the pandemic as more of daily life moves online.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration says that it will deliver an interim report on its suspension of oil and gas sales from federal lands and waters by summer. But officials on Tuesday declined to say how long the moratorium could last. A long-term ban on sales from the nation’s vast, publicly-owned oil and gas reserves to address climate change would fulfill a campaign pledge from Democratic President Joe Biden. The prospect has rankled Republicans and petroleum industry representatives. They say Biden is putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk as the economy reels from the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — New government figures show that cargo airlines are adding jobs while passenger airlines have made deep cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. The Transportation Department said Tuesday that the airline industry employed 713,949 people full-time or part-time in January. That’s up about 19,000 jobs from December but still well below employment levels in early 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. Passenger airlines have been barred from laying off workers as a condition of billions in federal payroll aid, but they have pushed thousands of workers to quit or take early retirement. Delta employs nearly 28,000 fewer people than it did in January 2020, a drop of nearly one-third.

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is suing a paper mill company that operates in the state about levels of long-lasting chemicals in wells and elsewhere. Nathan Saunders of Fairfield filed the lawsuit Friday against Boston-based Sappi North America. The lawsuit concerns compounds called PFAS that are sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals.” The Morning Sentinel reports the lawsuit makes the claim that the chemicals in water sources in Somerset County came from biosolids from the mill’s wastewater treatment plant. Sappi North America disputes the allegations. State regulators say they don’t have enough information to identify parties responsible for elevated PFAS levels.

DALLAS (AP) — The parent company of The Dallas Morning News wants to change its name, citing its founder’s association with the Confederacy. A.H. Belo Corporation’s chairman, president and CEO, Robert W. Decherd, said Tuesday that the company will ask shareholders in May to approve changing its name to DallasNews Corporation. The newspaper reports that A. H. Belo, who started the company in 1842, volunteered with the Confederate Army and rose to the rank of colonel. Dechard says he is aware that the relationship between the company’s name and a prominent member of the Confederate Army “is the source of discomfort, even pain” for some.