Stocks higher…More doses available…No more ‘normal’

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in afternoon trading, with the help of some strong gains in big technology companies. The Nasdaq bounced 3.7% higher, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.9%. Bank stocks, which had benefited from a rise in bond yields, were moving in the opposite direction as the rest of the market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to states and pharmacy partners this week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that states and territories will receive 15.8 million doses of the two-shot vaccines, up from 15.2 million last week. Another 2.7 million doses will be distributed through the federal pharmacy program this week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says that it will deliver an interim report on its suspension of oil and gas sales from federal lands and waters by summer. But officials are declining to say how long the moratorium could last. A long-term ban on sales from the nation’s vast, publicly-owned oil and gas reserves to address climate change would fulfill a campaign pledge from Democratic President Joe Biden. The prospect has rankled Republicans and petroleum industry representatives.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing says it got more new orders than cancellations for planes in February. That hasn’t happened since November of 2019, before the pandemic devastated the airline business. Boeing said Tuesday that it received 82 new orders and 51 cancellations last month, for a net gain of 31. The biggest order last month came from United Airlines, which committed to buy another 25 Boeing 737 Max jets.

LONDON (AP) — Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever says it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products. And the company will ban the excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. Unilever also says it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s body shape, size, proportion or skin color in its brand advertising.”