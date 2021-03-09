Tech stocks gain…Four in ten feeling impact…Vivendi sued

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology companies are leading the stock market higher in early trading, a day after another slump in the sector pulled the Nasdaq more than 10% below its February peak. The Nasdaq bounced 2.9% higher in the first few minutes of trading, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.1%. Investors were relieved to see that long-term interest rates were falling in the bond market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Roughly 4 in 10 Americans say they’re still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household one year into the coronavirus pandemic. The poll was conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The financial outcome often depended on the type of job and income level before the pandemic. The pandemic has particularly hurt Black and Latino households, as well as young Americans.

PARIS (AP) — Shareholders from the U.S. and multiple countries are taking entertainment conglomerate Vivendi Universal to court in Paris. They’re demanding as much as $1 billion in damages for allegedly hiding massive financial troubles from investors. Vivendi’s holdings now include Universal Music Group and video game producer Gameloft. It’s accused of providing fraudulent information to shareholders between 2000 and 2002, causing them to suffer big losses.

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal. The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including more than 807,000 in the U.S.

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire. The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are done.