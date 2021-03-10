Stocks higher, Hacked security cameras, Farm export woes

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. indexes moved higher as stability in the bond market translates into gains for stocks. A key measure of inflation came in lower than expected for February and helped calm investors who had worried that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers. Investors are also looking toward Washington, where President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill approaches passage. The S&P index rose 0.8%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits and boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states and cities, schools and ailing industries. Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary and that it sends money to projects not directly tied to the pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — Farm exporters in Washington state have been left with stockpiles of product and idle trucks as the pandemic has created a shortage of cargo containers. Americans’ spending with online retailers has resulted in a surge of imports from Asia. Shipping companies are now quickly sending empty containers back to Asia to accommodate the surge rather than refilling them with American farm products. Economists expect the capacity shortages to decline as consumers return to normal purchasing patterns. But many exporters are concerned permanent damage has been done.

UNDATED (AP) — Hackers aiming to call attention to the dangers of mass surveillance said they were able to peer into hospitals, schools, factories, jails and corporate offices after they broke into the systems of a security-camera startup. That California startup, Verkada, said Wednesday it is investigating the scope of the breach, first reported by Bloomberg, and has notified law enforcement and its customers. The hackers said they were able to peer for two days into live feeds from potentially tens of thousands of cameras, including many that were watching sensitive locations such as hospitals and schools.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery have killed legislation that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue beyond August in the state after a run of more than 30 years. The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state that are played by people in the U.S. and Canada.