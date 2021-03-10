Stocks mostly higher…House sends aid bill to president

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes are mostly higher as stability in the bond market calms Wall Street. A key measure of inflation came in lower than expected for February and helped calm investors who had worried that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% in afternoon trading. The Dow was also climbing but the technology-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% after giving up a 1.6% gain. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 1.51%. It hit 1.60% late last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden for his signature. The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extends emergency unemployment benefits and boosts spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing. It also provides billions to states and cities, schools and ailing industries. Democrats say their “American Rescue Plan” will help the country defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Republicans criticize the measure as more expensive than necessary and that it sends money to projects not directly tied to the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s budget deficit through February hit an all-time high of $l.05 trillion for the first five months of a budget year. The red ink pooled as spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic surged at a pace far above the increase in tax revenue. The Treasury Department reports that the October through February deficit was 68% larger than the $624.5 billion deficit recorded during the same period last year. It easily surpassed the previous five-month deficit of $652 billion set in 2010 when the government was spending to try to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook has asked a court to dismiss state and federal antitrust lawsuits that accuse it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The social media giant said Wednesday that the complaints “do not credibly claim” that its conduct harmed either consumers or market competition. The antitrust suits, filed in December by the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states, are seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network’s Instagram and WhatsApp services. The FTC said Facebook has engaged in a a “systematic strategy” to eliminate its competition, including by buying smaller rivals.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they are slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content. The move is part of Russia’s growing efforts to curb social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent. The state communications watchdog said it began the slowdown after it said the platform failed to remove content encouraging suicide among children and containing information about drugs and child pornography. It warned if Twitter refuses to follow the law, it could be blocked entirely. Twitter responded by emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, promotion of suicide and drug sales. Twitter also said it is “deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation.”