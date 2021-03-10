Stocks move higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher again in early trading on Wall Street as stability in the bond market spurs gains in technology stocks. Investors welcomed a report that showed inflation is rising within expectations, mostly due to gasoline prices. Markets continue to focus on Washington, where President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill is nearly finalized. Outside of technology stocks, energy companies were also among the biggest gainers, helped by 1% rise in the price of crude oil. Franklin Resources was up 7%, Valero Energy rose 3.4% and Occidental Petroleum was up 2.5%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest gain in six months, led by a sharp jump in gasoline prices. But core inflation, excluding food and energy, posted a much smaller 0.1% gain, easing fears about a possible sustained acceleration in inflation. The Labor Department says the February advance in its consumer price index followed a 0.3% rise in January and was the largest advance since a similar 0.4% increase in August. Consumer prices are up 1.7% over the past year, a still moderate performance for inflation which is running below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for price increases. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, is up just 1.3% for the past 12 months.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the following months. A White House official previewed the news on the condition of anonymity before the president’s remarks. The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They also could be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone is joining a group of large companies offering to pay employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The tire company announced today that it’s offering its 33,000 U.S. employees $100 each for getting the shots. The company is also exploring the possibility of similar programs for employees in Canada and Latin America. Bridgestone has its Americas headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee, with employees spread around the country at its tire and retread manufacturing facilities, research and development centers, and 2,200 company-owned tire and automotive service centers. The company says it’s providing the payments to make it easier for employees to get vaccinated but isn’t requiring they be vaccinated.

UNDATED (AP) — Relatives of some of the passengers who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane will mark today’s two-year anniversary of the disaster by seeking a reversal of government orders that let Boeing 737 Max jets fly again. But that is unlikely to happen. Boeing says Max jets have made 9,000 flights for 14 airlines without incident since returning to service late last year. And the head of the Federal Aviation Administration has personally vouched for the plane’s safety. The FAA had originally certified the plane and let it keep flying after another Max crashed in Indonesia, five months before the Ethiopian accident. A total of 346 people died in both crashes. The family members say they are trying to prevent a third crash.