Stocks move higher with help from Big Tech companies

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology stocks are pushing the broader market higher in early trading on Wall Street. Investors are welcoming another reprieve from the volatility in the bond market that has dominated the conversation on Wall Street for the last several weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.6%. Big tech stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond rates, were among the biggest gainers. Apple was up more than 2%, Microsoft rose 1.5% and Google’s parent company Alphabet was up more than 1%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000. That’s the lowest total since early November and evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy. The Labor Department says applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. Though the job market has been slowly strengthening, many businesses remain under pressure, and 9.6 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that flattened the economy 12 months ago.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended that Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine be cleared, giving the European Union’s 27 nations a fourth vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid the bloc’s much-criticized vaccination rollout. In a decision today, the EU medicines regulator said the vaccine could be used in adults over 18 “after a thorough evaluation” of J&J’s data found it met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality. The head of the agency says “with this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens.” The EMA said the J&J vaccine was about 67% effective.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Health Authority says it has temporarily suspended use of the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca after reports of blood clots in some people, but the authority says it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible. Other experts pointed out that of the millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems. Danish health authorities said their decision was “based on a precautionary principle” and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died.

UNDATED (AP) — Investors have seemingly cleared airline stocks for takeoff, but the industry still faces a long and bumpy climb. The S&P 500′s airline index has jumped nearly 25% so far in 2021 as vaccine distribution ramps up and begins to clear the way for a full economic recovery. Airlines won’t likely return to their pre-pandemic revenue and passenger levels for years, however. Even after much of the world is vaccinated, leisure travel could be slow to recover. Business travel could take even longer as companies continue to conserve cash and rely on video-conferencing instead of travel.