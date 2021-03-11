Stocks move higher with help from Big Tech

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology stocks are pushing the broader market higher as Wall Street welcomes another reprieve from the recent volatility in the bond market. The S&P 500 index was up 1.5% in afternoon trading and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.7%. Big Tech stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond rates, were among the biggest gainers. Apple, Microsoft and Google all made solid gains. Crude oil prices rose more than 2% and gave energy companies a boost. South Korea’s Coupang rose 47% in its debut as the biggest IPO in years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. The White House says Biden will sign it this afternoon, hours before the president plans to give his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The signing was originally planned for tomorrow but chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated. He says the signing celebration with congressional leaders will take place tomorrow.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies posted more open jobs in January while layoffs fell, a sign of slow healing in the economy. The Labor Department says there were 6.9 million jobs available on the last day in January, up from 6.7 million in December. That suggests employers were preparing to hire in the following months. Hiring actually began to pick up in February, according to last Friday’s jobs report, which showed that employers added 379,000 jobs, the most since October. The economy still has 9.5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, but February’s job gain was much higher than January’s and came after a sharp job loss in December.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years. The clearinghouse will initially consist of drivers expelled by the ride-hailing rivals in the U.S., but will be open to other companies that deploy workers to perform services such as delivering groceries or take-out orders from restaurants. The safety program follows through on a promise that Uber made 15 months ago when it revealed that more than 3,000 sexual assaults had been reported on its service in the U.S. during 2018.

UNDATED (AP) — Ken is turning 60, two years after his best friend Barbie did. Mattel launched a reproduction of the original Ken doll today to commemorate his 1961 debut. The doll with felt blond hair wears a red bathing suit and comes with red sandals and a yellow towel. Over the years, Ken’s body type, skin color, hair textures and fashion choices have become more diverse. Mattel says it is working with several fashion designers to celebrate Ken’s birthday and showcase him as an influencer. The designs will be viewable on Instagram.