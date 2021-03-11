Stocks push records higher, Pres. Biden signs relief package

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street. The S&P, the Dow and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels today. The S&P added 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month. The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law. Crude oil prices rose more than 2% while bond yields eased back from their intraday highs.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. The signing came hours before he planned to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. His aim tonight is to balance a message of hope with caution to not let “virus fatigue” lead the nation to let down its guard too quickly. The White House says checks to many Americans under the big aid bill could begin arriving as soon as this weekend.

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Biden now needs to figure out how to spend the $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief. The president signed the aid package into law today without a comprehensive plan in place to distribute all of the funds. A White House official says the administration will devote the coming weeks to deciding how to get out that mammoth sum. The Congressional Budget Office estimates show that Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year.

UNDATED (AP) — With an influx of federal COVID-19 relief money coming on top of surprisingly strong revenue, governors suddenly have a way to pay for big, expensive undertakings that have long languished on their to-do lists. In states led by both Democrats and Republicans, rural broadband and drinking water projects are at the top of the priority list for ways to use their share of the $195 billion states are getting under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan. But that doesn’t mean Republicans think the measure is needed or fair. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the bill is “a slap in the face.”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A court in Mexico has blocked the implementation of a law favoring government-owned power generation over cleaner private electrical plants. The law went into effect Tuesday but a court injunction today, brought by a Mexican wind-farm company, blocked it from going into effect. Mexico’s President says the law is meant to protect government-owned fossil-fuel plants against what he calls unfair competition from private wind, solar and natural gas-fired power plants. But investors, many of them foreign, say that violates the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact and Mexico’s commitments to cut carbon emissions.