Stocks rise, Southern union push at Amazon, Nissan

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off an early slide and notching more record highs for the S&P and the Dow on Wall Street today. Drops in several big technology companies, however, pulled the Nasdaq lower. The S&P edged up 0.1% to 3,943.34 after spending nearly all day in the red, while the Dow was up 0.9% at 32,778.64. The Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Another climb in bond yields helped pull money out of Big Tech companies, which have started to look expensive after months of soaring through the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.62%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some consumers will find it quick and easy to take advantage of the generous health insurance subsidies in the new COVID relief package, but others face extra paperwork and a wait. New customers signing up on or after April 1 will automatically get the benefit of more generous tax credits, but consumers already enrolled will have to go back to HealthCare.gov and update their coverage, or wait until tax time next year.

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — The South has never been hospitable to organized labor. But that may be changing, with an important test in Alabama, where thousands of workers at an Amazon campus are deciding whether to form a union. Labor organizers and advocates see the David-and-Goliath fight as a potential turning point in the region with a long history of undervalued labor and entrenched hostility towards collective bargaining rights. A win could create economic and political ripples for the union movement and Democratic allies who want a stronger foothold in the South amid decades of dwindling union power nationally.

NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers trying to form the first union at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama are getting support from another big name: Black Lives Matter. The advocacy group plans to hold an event Saturday near the warehouse making it the latest high-profile supporter of the union push, the biggest in Amazon’s nearly 30-year history. Union organizers say most of the workers in the warehouse are Black, and the backing from Black Lives Matter could help further legitimize the cause. Workers in the Bessemer warehouse have a little more than two weeks left to vote on whether they want to unionize.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A union wants to hold a vote for representation of 87 workers out of thousands at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Tennessee. The company opposes the push by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers because the effort doesn’t stretch more broadly across the workforce at the Smyrna plant, about 25 miles from Nashville. The union says an overwhelming majority of the highly specialized tool and die maintenance technicians have signaled support for unionization. The company argues the subset of workers isn’t distinct enough and needs to include 4,300 production and maintenance workers. Workers in Smyrna rejected a plantwide union under the United Auto Workers in 2001 and 1989.