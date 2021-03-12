Tech stocks pull market lower as bond yields climb again

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as technology stocks fell broadly after spending most of the week holding steady or climbing. The move was once again caused by a rise in bond yields as the 10-year Treasury note’s yield jumped above 1.60%. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5%, lifted by industrial stocks Boeing and Caterpillar. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1%. Even with the modest losses, all three indexes are on pace to end the week up 2% or more.

UNDATED (AP) — Nonprofit advocates are haling Congress’ passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure that has the potential to lift millions of people out of poverty at a scale not seen since the New Deal. The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden yesterday, expands a key loan program for nonprofits, boosts AmeriCorps funding and enacts or expands several programs aimed at providing direct relief to individuals. Independent Sector, an advocacy coalition of foundations and nonprofits, said the bill “contains important and hard-fought victories for the nonprofit sector and the people we serve during Covid-19 and these challenging economic times.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of coronavirus vaccine doses are in cold storage in the U.S. that can’t be injected in the states because they are not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But the Biden administration is not yet allowing those doses to be sent overseas, where American allies are struggling to get enough vaccine for vulnerable populations. U.S. partners are prodding President Joe Biden to release supplies of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine that are sitting idle, noting that the administration has lined up enough doses of the three already-approved vaccines to cover every American adult by the end of May and the entire U.S. population by the end of July.

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s cybersecurity agency has warned IT system administrators to swiftly patch known holes in Microsoft Exchange servers or take those systems offline amid concerns of an imminent wave of ransomware attacks. Arne Schoenbohm said the Federal Cyber Security Authority, or BSI, was particularly concerned that small and medium-sized companies could be targeted. He said on Twitter today that “it is to be expected that cybercriminals will soon carry out an automated attack, meaning organizations worldwide will face a big wave.” Schoenbohm said there were still 20,000 known open systems and some 5,000 servers which have already been patched contain backdoors that might allow attackers entry.

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is testing a way to crack down on password sharing. The streaming service has been asking some users of the popular streaming site to verify that they live with the holder of the account. The test, first reported by Streamable.com, comes as streaming services proliferate and more people share passwords and services. Netflix did not say how many people were part of the test or if it was only in the U.S. or elsewhere. The company says the test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.