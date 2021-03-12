World shares mixed…British economy shrinks

Biz/Tech

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed today after broad gains lifted several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street as the U.S. stimulus package became law Thursday. In early trading today, Germany’s DAX fell 0.5% and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2%. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was flat. In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei closed 1.7% higher, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2.2% while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5%. U.S. futures are signaling a lackluster start, with S&P futures down 0.4% and Dow futures almost flat.

UNDATED (AP) — With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they’ve stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in vaccines. For years, those same platforms have allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to flourish, making it difficult to stamp out such sentiments now. And their efforts to weed out other types of COVID-19 misinformation – often with fact-checks, informational labels and other restrained measures, have been woefully slow. Efforts to crack down on vaccine misinformation are also generating cries of censorship.

LONDON (AP) — The British economy shrank 2.9% in January as the nation was hit by a new round of coronavirus restrictions and Brexit slashed exports to the European Union. The Office for National Statistics says the drop in gross domestic product was fueled by declines in retail trade and education as efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 shut non-essential shops and schools across the U.K. The ONS says manufacturing declined for the first time since April, driven by a drop in exports as the nation felt the full effects of its departure from the EU for the first time after transitional arrangements ended Dec. 31.

NEW YORK (AP) — LG Energy Solution says it will invest more than $4.5 billion in its U.S. battery production business by 2025 as automakers ramp up production of electric vehicles. The Korean company, which has a joint venture with General Motors, says the investment will help create 10,000 jobs. GM and LG are currently building a $2.3 billion battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,000 people when it’s completed in 2022. The consulting firm LMC Automotive predicts that U.S. battery powered vehicle sales will exceed 1 million per year in 2023, and more than 4 million by 2030.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s giant postal system says it is investing about $1.4 billion, for an 8% stake in the e-commerce venture Rakuten to strengthen a partnership in deliveries, fintech and other areas. Japan Post Holdings’ President Hiroya Masuda says the deal brings together “the digital and the real.” Rakuten President Hiroshi Mikitani calls it “the kind of tie up that’s unprecedented in the world.” The cooperation between the old-style analog mail and Rakuten, founded in 1997, with 70 digital businesses, includes services that allow people to make online reservations to pick up mail in various locations whenever they want.