Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall street had another winning week. All the major indexes were up for the week. For the year, the S&P is up 5%, the Dow is up 7.1%, the Nasdaq is up 3.3% and the Russell 2000 is up 19.1%. Stocks wavered before climbing higher Friday as another rise in bond yields helped pull money out of Big Tech companies, which have started to look expensive after months of soaring through the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.62% Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday. Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein says in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15 of last year, just days after the pandemic was declared. Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel since then.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with daylight saving time, this weekend could bring Americans fatter bank balances. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service say processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun. The aim is to have the first payments start showing up by direct deposit in bank accounts this weekend. President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, the day after it won final passage in the House. The measure provides for payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400 with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is not planning to step up government surveillance of the U.S. internet even as foreign hackers increasingly take advantage of it. A senior administration official says the administration, mindful of the privacy and civil liberties implications that could arise, is not currently seeking additional authority to monitor U.S.-based networks. It will instead focus on tighter partnerships and improved information-sharing with private-sector companies that already have broad visibility into the networks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of automakers has told the Biden administration it would agree to raise mileage standards to reduce tailpipe emissions but with tradeoffs and at rates lower than those brokered by California with five other car manufacturers. Under the industry proposal, automakers would agree to stricter standards in exchange for a “multiplier” that would give them additional credit toward meeting the standards if they sell more electric vehicles. The deal could give President Joe Biden a quick win by securing cuts in greenhouse gas emissions rather than waiting months, if not years, to legally undo a giant rollback approved when Donald Trump was president. Environmental groups say the deal doesn’t go far enough.