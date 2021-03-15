Stocks up … EU countries order halt on AstraZeneca jab

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have eased into positive territory in afternoon trading as Wall Street eyes the bond market, where yields have pulled back a bit from Friday’s sharp increase. Investors’ focus remains on the recovery of the U.S. and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic. Markets got a mixed message from China, which has led the global recovery and reopened earlier than other countries from coronavirus shutdowns. Retail sales rebounded, but China’s jobless rate rose to 5.5% from 5.2% a year earlier.

BERLIN (AP) — Four European Union countries – France, Germany, Italy and Spain – have temporarily stopped using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine amid reports that some people developed blood clots after receiving the shot. The company and European regulators have said there is no evidence the shot is to blame. And the World Health Organization’s chief scientist is recommending that countries continue to use the AstraZeneca jab. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan says the WHO doesn’t “want people to panic.” She says a review is under way, but notes some 300 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people around the world and no death has been linked to them.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Medicare will significantly boost what it pays for COVID-19 shots to help get more Americans vaccinated, particularly those in hard-to-reach areas. White House coronavirus special adviser Andy Slavitt says Medicare will now pay $40 per shot, an increase of nearly 75% over the $23 the program has been paying. The vaccine will continue to be free to patients, but the payment increase will make it easier for more health care providers to reach communities in need.

UNDATED (AP) — Clinton and Obama administration veteran Gene Sperling will oversee the distribution of funds from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Sperling will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness. Sperling has twice served as director of the White House National Economic Council, making him one of the defining economic policymakers of the past several decades.

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are confirming a police raid at the home of a Swiss software engineer who took credit for helping to break into a U.S. security-camera company’s online networks, part of what the activist hacker cited as an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of mass surveillance. The Federal Office of Justice said regional police in Lucerne, acting on a legal assistance request from U.S. authorities, on Friday carried out a house search involving hacker Tillie Kottmann. The hacker said online that electronics devices were seized during the raid.