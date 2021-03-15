US stocks mixed…Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in early trading as investors sift a mixed bag of data from China. Wall Street continues to eye the bond market, where yields have given back some of last week’s gains. At 11:02 a.m. Eastern Time, the Dow was down 12 points, to 32,765. The S&P 500 was down 2 points, to 2,941. And the Nasdaq was up 42 points, to 13,362.

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is suspending use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over fresh reports of dangerous blood clots in connection with the shot. The Health Ministry says the decision was taken as a “precaution” and on the advice of Germany’s national vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is calling for further investigation of the cases. In a statement, the ministry says the European Medicines Agency will decide “whether and how the new information will affect the authorization of the vaccine.” The health ministry said the reported blood clots involved cerebral veins, but it didn’t specify where or when the incidents occurred.

UNDATED (AP) — Air travel is gaining altitude. More than 1 million people have gone through U.S. airport checkpoints each of the last four days — it was more than 1.3 million on Sunday. That was the first time TSA screened more people than it did on the comparable day in 2020. However, travel is still down sharply from 2019, before the pandemic. Airline stocks are rising after several airlines report that they’ve seen more people booking trips in March. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian says bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago. The Delta CEO thinks that after some previous false starts, this time the recovery in travel is real.

UNDATED (AP) — The online payment company Stripe continues to attract investors, raising $600 million in funding to reach a whopping company valuation of $95 billion. Stripe is by far the most valuable private fintech company in the world. Robinhood, the trading platform recently making headlines, just raised $3 billion to reach a valuation of around $11.2 billion. The company which makes software that allows companies to accept online or in person card payments said it will use the capital in the latest round of funding to invest in its European operations, particularly its Dublin headquarters. Stripe has two headquarters, the other location is in San Francisco.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York-based brand management firm that already owns Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud is taking a controlling stake in the parent company of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. WHP Global declined to offer the terms of the financial agreement in the deal with the iconic brands. Tru Kids was formed in January 2019 when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018. The deal comes nearly two months after the only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain closed.