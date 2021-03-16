Gains slow…Vaccine increase…SBA head confirmed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are closing mostly lower Tuesday, shedding some of their recent gains after coming within striking distance of matching Wall Street's longest winning streak of the year. Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Economic data showed Americans cut back spending last month, and industrial production fell sharply. European shares rose despite news that some users of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine reported blood clots. The vaccine's usage is suspended in Europe.

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 22 million COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S. The White House says states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers. Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship. The supply is set to accelerate next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week. President Joe Biden wants all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has overwhelmingly approved President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Small Business Administration. The vote to confirm Isabel Guzman was 81-17. Guzman is a former Obama administration SBA official who currently heads California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate. Guzman will lead an agency that has seen its portfolio greatly expanded in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Guzman is the 18th member of Biden’s Cabinet to win Senate confirmation.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold in the state automatically block pornography. The proposal is the conservative state’s most recent move targeting online porn. Critics call it an intrusion on free speech. Supporters argue it’s a critical step to help parents keep explicit content away from kids who increasingly have their own electronic devices and more time online during the pandemic. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox hasn’t said if he will sign or veto the measure. But even if Cox signs it, the measure wouldn’t go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s next internet-connected home device will test whether consumers are willing to trust the company on a new frontier: monitoring their sleep. That technology will be a key feature on Google’s newest Nest Hub, a 7-inch smart screen unveiled Tuesday. The $100 Nest Hub offers the same picture, video and voice-activated assistant as the previous version, plus sleep monitoring that doesn’t require people to wear a device in bed. Google promises the feature was carefully designed to respect people’s privacy, but some may have doubts given the company’s long history of online surveillance to help sell ads.