Stocks mixed … Retail sales, industrial production down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street after hitting an all-time high yesterday. The technology and health care sectors are rising faster than the rest of the market, and the Nasdaq Composite was up more than 1 percent after an hour of trading. The S&P 500 was seeing more modest gains after the Commerce Department reported Americans cut spending more than expected in February, especially at department and sporting goods stores. The Dow was lower. Benchmarks in Paris, London and Tokyo rose.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores. The Commerce Department says retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before. Retail sales soared in January as people spent the $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number up to 7.6% from its previously reported increase of 5.3%. Economists expect retail sales to rise again in March as many Americans get $1,400 direct payments, part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output. The Federal Reserve report shows a 3.1% fall in manufacturing and a 5.4% decline in mining, a category that includes oil and gas production. The only sector showing an increase last month was utilities, where output rose by 7.4% as power production increased to meet heating needs during the severe winter weather that hit much of the country in mid-February. The drop ends a string of gains that began in October.

HONG KONG (AP) — Encrypted messaging app Signal appears to have been blocked in mainland China. Users in China had to connect to a virtual private network (VPN) that allows them to circumvent China’s so-called Great Firewall, a censorship system which blocks websites, services and apps deemed inappropriate by the Chinese government. Signal is one of the few remaining messaging apps in China that allows users to engage in encrypted messaging. The move to block it comes as China tightens controls to shape public opinion and at times limit private discourse.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grand opening has been held for the four-story, $75 million University of Michigan Ford Motor Co. Robotics Building. Three floors of the 134,000-square-foot complex house classrooms and research labs for robots that fly, walk, roll and augment the human body. On the top floor are Ford researchers and engineers and the automaker’s first mobility research lab on a university campus.