Stocks waver … EU regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine use

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in afternoon trading as Wall Street looks to match its longest winning streak of the year. The S&P 500 had slid into negative territory after spending the morning higher, while the Dow has been down and the Nasdaq up. Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Investors are also working through economic data that showed Americans cut back spending last month.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator is insisting that there is “no indication” the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots as governments around the world faced the grimmest of dilemmas: push on with a vaccine known to save lives or suspend its use over reports of clotting in some recipients. The European Medicines Agency is urging governments not to halt use of the vaccine at a time when the pandemic is still taking thousands of lives each day. There are concerns that even brief suspensions could have disastrous effects on confidence in inoculation campaigns the world over.

UNDATED (AP) — The company that drew attention after sending huge electricity bills to customers following last month’s blackout-causing winter storm in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection. Griddy Energy sold power to consumers at wholesale prices plus a $9.99 monthly fee. Its rates skyrocketed during the February deep freeze, when state grid operators raised wholesale prices. The company blamed its situation on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid in most of the state. Griddy said ERCOT kept wholesale prices at the state’s legal cap for too long.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s financial regulator says National Westminster Bank has been charged with violating money laundering laws in relation to 365 million pounds ($505 million) deposited into a single customer’s accounts over a period of five years. The criminal charges are the latest in a series of legal and conduct issues faced by the bank’s parent NatWest Group, which was bailed out by taxpayers during the global financial crisis, when it was known as the Royal Bank of Scotland. The British government still owns 62% of the bank.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say they will block Twitter in a month if it doesn’t take steps to remove banned content. The move escalates the Russian government’s standoff with social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent in Russia. Last week, the state communications watchdog said it began throttling Twitter traffic after it said the platform failed to remove content encouraging suicide among children and information about drugs and child pornography. Twitter responded by emphasizing its zero-tolerance policy for such content.