Another surge in bond yields sends technology stocks lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street as another surge in bond yields is causing big declines in technology stocks and the broader market. The S&P 500 index was down 0.4% in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, helped by bank stocks, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1%. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.67% vs 1.62% the day before. It’s now the highest since January 2020. Investors are cautiously awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to speak on inflation and what the central bank may do to combat it.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Severe winter weather in much of the country pushed home construction down a sharp 10.3% in February while applications for new construction fell 10.8%. The Commerce Department says the decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million units last month, compared to a rate of 1.58 million units in January when housing starts fell 5.1 percent. Even with the two months of declines, economists are optimistic that housing will bounce back in coming months, helped by ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand by American who have been couped up for the past year as the coronavirus pandemic rages.

GENEVA (AP) — A top World Health Organization expert on vaccines says people should feel reassured that even if health authorities turn up a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine, such cases are “very rare.” Dr. Kate O’Brien says WHO and the European Medicines Agency are trying to investigate the possibility of a link between blood clots and the AstraZeneca shots. The potential side effect has prompted some countries to temporarily suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. O’Brien said during a news conference today that the current “benefit-risk assessment” is for countries to continue giving the vaccine. Both WHO and the European agency are expected to present updated recommendations today or tomorrow.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services. The tech giant announced today that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide. Amazon Care is an app currently available only to its employees in Washington state. The app connects users virtually with doctors and nurses who can provide services and treatment over the phone 24 hours a day. In the Seattle area, it’s supplemented with in-person services like pharmacy delivery and house-call services from nurses who can take blood work and provide similar services. Now Amazon says it will expand the service to interested private employers across the nation by summer.

DETROIT (AP) — It’s a question occupying the minds of employees who have worked from home the past year: Will they still be allowed to work remotely — at least some days — once the pandemic has faded? Today one of America’s corporate titans, Ford Motor Co., supplied its own answer: It told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. Ford’s announcement sent one of the clearest signals to date that the pandemic has hastened a cultural shift in Americans’ work lives by erasing any stigma around remote work and encouraging the adoption of technology that enables it.