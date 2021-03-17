Stocks higher, IRS delays tax to May 17, Feds, low rates

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street today after the Federal Reserve said it expects its key interest rate to remain near zero through 2023 although the Fed forecast that the economy will accelerate this year. The announcement eased fears on Wall Street about the potential for higher inflation. The S&P index is up 0.3%. The Dow rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.64%, the highest since January 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve foresees the economy accelerating quickly this year but still expects to keep its benchmark interest rate pinned near zero through 2023, despite rising concerns in financial markets about potential higher inflation. The Fed also said today that it foresees the economy growing at a 6.5% pace this year, up from a previous projection in December of 4.2%. It also expects inflation to reach 2.4% in 2021, above its target of 2%, but expects inflation to fall back to around 2% in 2022. The central bank also said it would continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month to keep longer-term borrowing costs down.

UNDATED (AP) — The IRS will delay the traditional April 15 tax filing due date until May 17 to cope with added duties and provide Americans more flexibility, according to a House committee. The House Ways and Means Committee confirmed and applauded the decision, saying the extension is necessary to give Americans “some needed flexibility” as they continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. The extension also gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent changes to tax law under the latest government stimulus package.

NEW YORK (AP) — The International Energy Agency says that the world’s once-insatiable demand for gasoline is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Gasoline use cratered during the pandemic as cities shut down and many people began working from home. Many governments also have been pushing for low-carbon alternatives. The agency, however, still expects oil demand to continue to rise as developing countries with growing populations use more of the fuel. But gasoline demand is unlikely to fully return. Gains in the developing world will be offset by consumers shifting to electric vehicles, manufacturers improving fuel efficiency and businesses reducing travel.

UNDATED (AP) — When Amazon found out that workers were trying to form a union, a worker said the company put up signs across the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, including in bathroom stalls. Jennifer Bates, who supports the unionizing effort, described how Amazon is pushing back against the biggest unionization efforts at the company since its founding as an online bookstore in 1995. Besides signs, she said Amazon sends messages to workers’ phones and forces employees to attend meetings a couple of times a week that can go on for nearly an hour. Amazon on Wednesday didn’t deny that it hung signs in bathrooms or that it held mandatory meetings.