Stocks turn higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes have turned higher in afternoon trading following the latest forecast from the Federal Reserve. The Fed says it foresees the economy growing at a 6.5% pace this year, up from a previous projection in December of 4.2%. It also expects inflation to reach 2.4% in 2021, above its target of 2%, but expects inflation to fall back to around 2% in 2022. The central bank also said it would continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month to keep longer-term borrowing costs down.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion since President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week. The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits. Officials said Wednesday that recipients started to see the payments showing up in their bank accounts last weekend. In addition, Treasury has mailed out roughly 150,000 checks worth about $442 million. Processing of the payments began last Friday, the day after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Katherine Tai to serve as the nation’s top trade envoy in President Joe Biden’s administration. She will be the first Asian American and first woman of color to hold the position. Tai is considered a problem-solving pragmatist and was confirmed Wednesday on an overwhelming 98-0 vote. She has vowed to work for a trade policy that benefits ordinary workers, not just big corporations. She also promised to work more closely with America’s allies to confront China. In her confirmation hearing, she ducked questions about how she’d handle several politically sensitive questions such as whether to drop former President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

NEW YORK (AP) — Upscale department store chain Nordstrom is getting into livestream selling, the latest U.S. retailer to jump on the trend that has been already popular in China. The move is part of the company’s overall strategy to shift more of its business online. Livestream selling is taking off in the U.S., ushering in a new way for Americans to shop online. Instead of searching for what they want, they pick up their phones, sit back, and click to buy if they like what they see. Nordstrom will kick off its livestreaming channel with a Burberry virtual styling event tomorrow.

UNDATED (AP) — Sports bars all over the country are again able to show March Madness after cities and states across the country have relaxed or totally done away with restrictions that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For many fans, the experience of watching the games in a favorite watering hole provides a welcome return to some sort of normalcy. But some public health experts worry that crowded bars may lead to an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths. Only a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands to watch the games in Indiana. As for those who choose to watch at bars or restaurants, their experiences will vary depending on their location.