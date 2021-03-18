Stocks fall, pulled down by tech and energy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street, as rising bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector. Bank stocks are among the best performers as investors bet that higher interest rates would translate into higher profits. Industrial stocks are also making solid gains. Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.73%, near levels not seen since January 2020.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulatory agency says experts have concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots and that the benefits of use outweigh the risks. The finding from the European Medicines Agency could open the way for European countries that had suspended the use of the vaccine over the past week to resume dispensing the shots. The head of the EMA, Emer Cooke says the vaccine is “safe and effective.” But Cooke says the agency “cannot rule out definitively a link” between rare types of blood clots and the vaccine, and experts recommend raising awareness among doctors and recipients of possible risks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is finalizing plans to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been authorized by the World Health Organization. The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, said, “God bless America they are coming to our rescue.” He thanked Biden for his willingness to share the vaccines.

UNDATED (AP) — Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season. Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing various versions of the passports. It is not clear, however, whether any of the ones under development will be accepted broadly around the world, and the result could be confusion among travelers and disappointment for the travel industry.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Rio Las Vegas hotel-casino is partnering with Hyatt Hotels Corp. to rebrand and renovate the more than 2,500-room property just west of Interstate 15. The two companies say the redevelopment will affect hotel amenities, the casino floor and stores, food and beverage locations. Dreamscape founder and CEO Eric Birnbaum called the property a perfect space for a multipurpose venue and welcomed Hyatt’s involvement. A Hyatt vice president promised the development would feature multiple Hyatt full-service brands. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Dreamscape purchased the Rio from Caesars Entertainment in December 2019.