Stocks lower, Relief for defrauded students, Homelessness up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street today, as higher bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies and the energy sector sold off on a drop in oil prices. The IT-heavy Nasdaq suffered its second-worst loss of the year, falling 3%. Bank stocks were among the best performers as investors bet that higher interest rates would translate into higher profits. The S&P index fell 1.5%. The Dow lost 0.5%. Bond yields moved higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.72%, near levels not seen since January 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says students who were defrauded by their colleges and received only partial relief from their federal loans could now have them fully erased. The action, announced today, reverses a Trump administration policy. The Education Department says the change could lead to $1 billion in loans being canceled for 72,000 borrowers, all of whom attended for-profit schools. The department says the action applies to students who already had their claims approved and received “less than a full loan discharge” and will continue to review both the backlog of claims yet to be decided and those that have been denied.

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways is considering whether to keep its headquarters in New York or move to Florida. The airline has been based in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City since it started flying in 2000. Now, its future real-estate needs are up in the air because of the shift toward working from home. A JetBlue spokeswoman said today that a decision is expected later this year. JetBlue’s lease in New York expires in July 2023. The airline already has some operations in Florida, including a training center.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Holdings Corp. says it will open a massive biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in central North Carolina in 2025, ultimately creating 725 jobs. The $2 billion project will be located in Holly Springs. The firm Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies manufactures drugs and vaccines for other pharmaceutical companies. It already has a campus in nearby Research Triangle Park and employs more than 600 people. The Commerce Department said at a meeting that Texas was also in the running for the plant. Fujifilm could receive $33.5 million in state grants and training as part of the deal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homelessness in America was on the rise even before the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically dragged down the economy. That’s according to a new report from the Housing and Urban Development Department. It provides a snapshot of the number of homeless people, both sheltered and unsheltered, in America on a single night. The one-night counts are conducted during the last 10 days of January each year. The report shows that 580,466 people experienced homelessness in the United States on a single night in January 2020. That’s an increase of 12,751 people, or 2.2 percent, from 2019.