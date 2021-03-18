Stocks start out lower…Jobless claims rise

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector. The S&P 500 index was down 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6%. Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.75%, remaining at levels not seen since January 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession. Today’s report from the Labor Department shows that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before. The numbers have dropped sharply since the depths of the recession last spring but still show that employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any one week. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.

LONDON (AP) — British regulators say people should keep getting AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following its review of data on patients who suffered from blood clots after getting the shot. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said there is no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots in veins. The agency says a further review of five reports in the UK of a rare type of clot in the brain is continuing, but the condition, which can occur naturally, has been reported in less than 1 in a million people vaccinated so far and no causal link has been established.

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — As the coronavirus ravaged other parts of the U.S., residents on Kauai watched safely from afar. The rural Hawaiian island is one of the world’s most sought-after vacation destinations. But it has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year because of quarantine and other coronavirus restrictions. As a result, Kauai has been one of the safest places to be, with only 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. But the economy has suffered greatly, and now local officials are loosening restrictions. They say early measures gave the island time to build a strong foundation of public health.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s showtime! AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open tomorrow, with more expected to open by March 26. AMC says California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday. The company is preparing to resume operations at the rest of its California locations once the proper local approvals are in place. AMC previously opened more than 500 of its theaters elsewhere around the country.