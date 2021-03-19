Stocks edge higher as bond yields fall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as bond yields fell slightly. Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would end some emergency measures put in place for the industry last year to help deal with the pandemic. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 2:30 p.m. Eastern while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.8%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury stalled its climb. The security is used to price a multitude of financial products, like the traditional 30-year mortgage, and higher interest rates have given investors some concern that it may slow economic growth.

MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship. The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados. CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean saw the best sales in nearly a decade during pandemic. Officials say the Freeport-based retailer started its fiscal year with store closings and worries about survival but the company weathered the turbulent times to revenue growth of 5%. That’s the best showing since 2011. Analyst say L.L. benefited from two of the hottest retail segments during the pandemic — comfort items like slippers, pajamas and loungewear, and outdoor gear like hiking boots, fishing gear and canoes. CEO Steve Smith said the company’s board awarded a cash bonus of 10% of workers’ salary and an additional 401(k) contribution equal to 8% of salary.

LONDON (AP) — The publisher of one of Britain’s most popular tabloids and numerous other national and regional newspapers says a majority of its staff will continue to work from home on a permanent basis after all of the U.K.’s coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Reach owns the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and the Daily Star, and is the country’s biggest regional newspaper group. The company says it plans to increase home-working as part of its post-lockdown working arrangements. The publisher says it will move to a hub-based model with 15 large offices in many major cities of the U.K. and Ireland. It says the move will free up resources to bolster its journalism.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Last year, it was March sadness as the NCAA college basketball tournament got canceled days before it was supposed to start, because of the coronavirus. This year it’s March gladness, particularly for college hoops fans who like to bet on the big dance. Fans flocked to casinos and tracks around the country, and many more used their phones to bet online in what is the biggest gambling event of the year in terms of sports betting, exceeding even the Super Bowl. Jonathan Price of Staten Island, New York, went to Atlantic City’s Borgata casino to watch and bet after last year’s washout. He says, “We’re owed a March.”