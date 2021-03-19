Stocks mostly lower, Biden eyes higher vaccination goal

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street today with the S&P down 0.8%. for week after it slipped 0.1% today. The Dow lost 0.7% today and is down 0.5%. for the week. Meanwhile, the battered Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% in trading today but is still down 0.8% for the week. Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve said it will restore capital requirements for large banks that were relaxed as part of the Fed’s efforts to shore up the financial system during the early days of the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury edged higher. Meanwhile, FedEx shares soared to a three-month high after the package delivery giant reported strong third-quarter earnings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has cleared President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office. This as the president prepared to set his sights higher in the nationwide vaccination effort. The nation is now administering about 2.5 million shots per day. Biden, has suggested the possibility of setting a 200 million dose goal by his 100th day in office. The U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to cover the entire adult population in just 10 weeks.

NEW YORK (AP) New York prosecutors have met for an eighth time with Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen as part of a criminal investigation of the former president’s finances. Cohen met with investigators today at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office amid a swirl of new activity in the case. Prosecutors are examining whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. recently obtained eight years of Trump’s tax records after a lengthy legal battle. Cohen was released to home confinement last year after serving federal prison time for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle against bigness is spreading. Whether it’s beer, banks or book publishing, lawmakers are targeting an array of major industries they say have become so concentrated that they’re hurting consumers and the economy. The economic dislocation of the pandemic has laid bare the struggles of small businesses unable to compete with corporate giants. Congress, federal regulators and states had already had Big Tech companies under intense scrutiny for nearly two years. Now with Democrats controlling Congress and President Joe Biden seemingly prepared to act on an anti-monopoly agenda, the focus is widening to the rest of corporate America.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it is working on a version of its Instagram app for kids under 13, who are technically not allowed to use the app in its current form due to federal privacy regulations. The company confirmed an earlier report by Buzzfeed News today, saying it is “exploring a parent-controlled experience” on Instagram. Facebook launched the Messenger Kids app in 2017, pitching it as a way for children to chat with family and friends approved by parents. While Facebook said it was something parents wanted, many child development experts urged the company to pull it, saying kids don’t need to be on social media.