Stocks move lower…Fed to end relaxed rules for large banks

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street as bond yields continued to rise. Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would end some of its emergency measures put into place for the industry last year to help deal with the pandemic. The S&P 500 index was down 0.4% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, pulled lower by bank and energy companies, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up to 1.74% in early trading.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it will restore capital requirements for large banks that were relaxed as part of the Fed’s efforts to shore up the financial system during the early days of the pandemic. The Fed said it will not extend the relief from what is called the supplementary leverage ratio past March 31. The easing of the regulation had been intended to give banks flexibility in what assets they could hold to meet regulatory’ requirements during the turmoil of the pandemic, when banks were having to suddenly write down billions of dollars of loans. Shares of the large Wall Street banks fell on the news.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is resuming vaccinations with the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca after European regulators said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks. The European Medicines Agency said yesterday that the vaccine is safe, but it can’t rule out a link between the vaccine and a small number of rare blood clots reported on the continent. The agency said patients should be told to look out for any warning signs. The move paved the way for more than a dozen European countries that had suspended use of the shot over the past week to begin using it again. Most developing countries that had the vaccine on hand had continued to use it. It’s cheaper and easier to store than many others.

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Police have arrested a western Michigan woman who has defied coronavirus restrictions while operating her restaurant. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was stopped by state police and arrested before dawn today. She was driven 90 miles to the Ingham County jail. Pavlos-Hackney owns Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. State investigators say she ignored caps on restaurant capacity and wasn’t enforcing mask rules. Her food license was suspended Jan. 20, but the eatery remained open. An Ingham County judge declared Pavlos-Hackney in contempt of court. On Thursday, a day before her arrest, Pavlos-Hackney said: “We don’t want this country to be a communist regime.”

UNDATED (AP) — The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker took credit for helping to break into the online systems of a U.S. security-camera startup. An indictment against 21-year-old Tillie Kottmann was brought yesterday by a grand jury in the Western District of Washington. Federal prosecutors said Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September on a range of allegations dating back to 2019 involving stealing credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities on the web.