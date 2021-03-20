Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a choppy week of trading Friday with major stock indexes mostly lower, and all finishing in the red for the week. The S&P was down 0.8% for the week but is still up 4.2% for the year. The Dow was down 0.5% for the week but up 6.6% for the year. The Nasdaq is down 0.8% but is still up 2.5% for the year. The Russell 2000 is down 2.8% for the week but is still faring better than the other major indexes. It’s up 15.8% for the year.

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is increasing its pressure on pharmaceutical companies to speed up their vaccine delivery to the continent as virus numbers are rising again in many member countries. The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Small businesses in border towns across the U.S. are reeling from the economic fallout of the partial closure of North America’s international boundaries. Restrictions on nonessential travel were put in place a year ago to curb the spread of the virus and have been extended almost every month since. Small businesses, residents and local chambers of commerce say the financial toll has been steep, as have the disruptions to life in communities where it’s common to shop, work and sleep in two different countries. Many are hoping the restrictions will soon be eased as more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates fall.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s baby eel fishermen hope for a more stable season in 2021 as they seek one of the most valuable natural resources in New England. The fishermen seek elvers so they can be sold as seedstock to Asian aquaculture companies. They are then raised to maturity and sold as food like sushi. Maine has the only significant fishery for the eels in the U.S. They sometimes fetch more than $2,000 per pound. The season starts on Monday. That’s just over a year after the coronavirus pandemic upended the 2020 season. Prices plummeted last year.

UNDATED (AP) — Maple season is a time-honored tradition in the Northeast when sap starts to flow in maple trees and is collected and boiled into syrup. Maple producers often welcome visitors to see the process but the pandemic forced some states to cancel their annual sweet celebrations last year. Now some producers are welcoming back the public with safety precautions in place. Maple weekends are happening Saturday and Sunday in Massachusetts and Connecticut and Maine’s annual celebration is being held March 27-28 with precautions recommended by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. But Vermont and New York canceled statewide events again this year.