Gains…AstraZeneca: positive study…Fed: recovery gains

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Gains in big technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcomed some easing in long-term bond yields. Banks lagged behind. The S&P rose 0.7% Monday while the Nasdaq climbed 1.2%. Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft all made solid gains. Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.69% after trading as high as 1.74% last week. A steady rise in bond yields over the past month has been luring investors away from high-flying tech stocks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AstraZeneca says that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among all adults in a long-anticipated U.S. study. The results raised hopes that the findings could help rebuild public confidence in the beleaguered shot in other countries and were a step toward clearance for American use. AstraZeneca says the vaccine was 79% effective overall at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 — including in older people — and that none of the study volunteers who were vaccinated were hospitalized or developed severe disease. The company also said its experts did not identify any safety concerns related to the vaccine, including finding no increased risk of rare blood clots identified in Europe.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has progressed more quickly than expected. But still, he says the central bank does not intend to let up in its support efforts. In testimony prepared for a congressional oversight hearing, Powell says even though the recovery appears to be strengthening, there are still many pockets of weakness in the U.S. economy. Powell noted that the unemployment rate is still elevated at 6.2%, a statistic that does not fully reflect the number of jobless Americans who have given up and dropped out of the labor force.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers amid a national overdose crisis. The western state struck a deal after sitting out a multi-state settlement announced earlier this year. The hard bargaining has allowed it to win a settlement that’s three and a half times larger than the average settlement with the other states. McKinsey said the deal reached with Nevada is “consistent with the commitment we made in February to be part of the solution to the opioid epidemic,” and it “believes its past work was lawful.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Breakroom, many current and retired officers spent the year criticizing chiefs who took a knee or officers who marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, whom they called “terrorists,” “racist” or “thugs.” Posts from the group were shared with The Associated Press, showing some of the 2,200 members including police officers, chiefs and retired law enforcement officials made regular transphobic bullying or violent posts, and bullied members who supported anti-police brutality protesters or Joe Biden in a forum billed as a place officers can “decompress, rant, share ideas.”