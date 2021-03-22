Stocks higher…Microsoft plans return to office…More fly

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been slightly higher in afternoon trading as a modest drop in bond yields was helping lift the broader market. Technology stocks were among the better performers, while banks fell. The S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.6%.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29 as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene said in a post on the company’s corporate blog that Microsoft has been monitoring local health data and decided it can bring more employees back to its Redmond, Washington, campus. DelBene said workers will have the choice to return to headquarters, continue working remotely or do a combination of both.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has a message for any countries that have stocks of AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID but are hesitant about using it: Give it to us, we have a lot of would-be takers. Dr. Bruce Aylward, a special adviser to the WHO director-general, acknowledged the U.N. health agency received “a lot of questions” from AstraZeneca’s vaccine amid early concerns whether it might be linked to cases of a severe, rare blood clotting in some patients who received it.

UNDATED (AP) — The recovery in air travel is becoming more real. More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the middle of March last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to hit hard in the United States. That makes 11 straight days with more than 1 million air passengers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the U.S. public needs to understand the risks behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, even as the central bank itself is studying the potential costs and benefits of a digital dollar. Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one.