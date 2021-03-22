US stocks higher…Existing home sales slow down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in early trading today, as a modest drop in bond yields is helping lift the broader market. Technology stocks were among the better performers, meanwhile banks fell. At 10:57 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 index was up 24 points, to 3,937. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 151 points, to 13,366. And the Dow was up 50 points, to 32,678. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was down to 1.69% in early trading, after trading as high as 1.74% last week.

UNDATED (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed last month as rising prices and a dearth of homes for sale kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors says existing homes sales in February fell 6.6% from January to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized units. Sales were up 9.1% from February last year. Home prices continued to climb, driven by sales of higher-end homes. The report showed that the U.S. median home price was $313,000 in February, up 15.8% from a year earlier. At the end of February, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.03 million homes for sale, down 29.5% from a year earlier.

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease in final-stage U.S. testing, including in older adults. AstraZeneca says its experts did not identify any safety concerns related to the vaccine, including finding no increased risk of rare blood clots identified in Europe. The company is trying to win clearance in the U.S. In a statement, AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and was 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization, though it has not yet published full data.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tool designed to help businesses protect themselves from further compromises after a global hack of Microsoft email server software has been downloaded more than 25,000 times since it was released last week. That’s according to the White House’s National Security Council. As a result, the number of vulnerable systems has fallen by 45%. The one-click Microsoft tool was created to protect against cyberattacks and to scan systems for compromises and fix them. The tool was developed after a massive hack affecting an estimated tens of thousands of users of servers running Microsoft’s Exchange email program.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco says it paid the Saudi government 30% less in 2020. The region’s largest economy is grappling with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. Saudi Arabian Oil Co, the kingdom’s largest taxpayer, reports that it had transferred $110 billion to the government in 2020, down from nearly $159 billion the year before. The kingdom’s 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco’s payments to state coffers. Aramco said on Sunday that its profits fell some 44% in 2020 to $49 billion, amid turmoil in global energy markets unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.