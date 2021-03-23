Stocks mostly lower…New home sales plunge…Outdated info?

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Banks and energy stocks are leading major U.S. indexes mostly lower in the early going on Wall Street, while gains for some Big Tech companies like Microsoft nudged the Nasdaq slightly higher. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading. Another drop in long-term bond yields was pulling bank stocks lower. Energy companies were following the price of crude oil lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry. The Commerce Department reports that sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the slowest sales pace since May of last year. The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3% from a year ago.

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca’s release of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could put a troubled rollout behind it. But just hours after the announcement, American officials expressed concerns that AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” The company says the results it released included information through Feb. 17 but appeared to be consistent with more up-to-date data.

BRUSSELS (AP) — A leading European Union official has lashed out at the AstraZeneca vaccine company for its massive shortfall in producing doses for the 27-nation bloc, and threatened that any shots produced by them in the EU could be forced to stay there. Sandra Galina, the chief of the European Commission’s health division, told legislators that while vaccine producers like Pfizer and Moderna have largely met their commitments “the problem has been AstraZeneca.”

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada. The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater relays that can overheat, and in rare cases cause fires.