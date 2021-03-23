Stocks slide…Yellen,Powell upbeat…Postal cuts proposed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday and gave back nearly all of their gains from a day earlier as technology, industrial and bank stocks fell. The S&P fell 0.8%. Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market and pushed the Nasdaq down 1.1%, while the Dow lost 0.9%. Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, shed 3.6%. Oil prices, which have been rising lately, slumped and dragged down energy stocks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have told Congress that more must be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Powell says the increased government support should not trigger unwanted inflation. Both officials struck upbeat notes about the future of the economy in their appearances Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

WASHINGTON (AP) —Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has announced plans to slow mail delivery standards and cut hours at some post offices as part of a 10-year strategy to stabilize the struggling agency. Dejoy is a major GOP donor who took over the agency last summer. Democrats have repeatedly called for DeJoy to be removed from his post as delivery times have lagged across the country.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —The mayor of Oakland, California has announced a privately funded program to give low-income families of color $500 a month with no rules on how to spend it. The program is one of the largest forms of a guaranteed income project the U.S. so far. Its idea is that giving poor people a set amount of money each month will ease the stresses of poverty that contribute to poor health and hinder their ability to find full-time work.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A national group that fights compulsive gambling is concerned about financial deals between colleges and sports betting companies. The National Council on Problem Gambling issued a set of recommendations Tuesday for such deals. The recommendations aim to reduce the danger of students developing a gambling problem. They include not compensating the schools based on the number of people the colleges refer to sign up for sports betting.