Stocks steady…Yellen, Powell upbeat…Regal reopening

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes have been little changed in afternoon trading as a drop in bond yields pushed down banks and industrial companies. Big technology companies, which tend to benefit from lower bond yields, were slightly higher. The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%. Energy prices were moving sharply lower, with the price of oil falling.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell say more needs to be done to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and promote a full economic recovery. The two officials struck upbeat notes on the future of the economy in their prepared testimony before the House Financial Services Committee while cautioning that the economy still needs help. It marked the first joint appearance by the two officials in their current jobs and it was Yellen’s first congressional appearance since taking over as Treasury secretary.

NEW YORK (AP) — Regal Cinemas, the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will reopen beginning April 2. Parent company Cineworld Group made the announcement today. Regal had been one of most notable holdouts in the gradual reopening of cinemas nationwide. For nearly half a year, its 7,211 screens and 549 theatres in the U.S. have been dark. Doors will open early next month with attendance limited to 25% to 50% capacity in about 500 locations.

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines says its hopes to gross about $630 million by selling some of its stock to the public. The discount airline said in a regulatory filing that it expects to sell 30 million shares at between $19 and $21 per share. After the IPO, the company expects to have 215 million shares, so that price values the budget airline at about $4.5 billion.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.