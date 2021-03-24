Stocks edge higher…More room to borrow…States sue

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher, helped by a recovery in banks and industrial stocks. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%. Banks, which took a beating on Tuesday, were among the best performers. Banks have been volatile the last couple of weeks as investors try to gauge the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the U.S. government has more room to borrow, but says higher taxes would likely be required in the long run to finance future spending increases. Yellen appeared today before the Senate Banking Committee with the Biden administration considering up to $3 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, green energy, and education.

UNDATED (AP) — The former U.S. science adviser for COVID-19 vaccines has been fired as board chair of a medical research company over sexual harassment allegations. Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline says it is firing Moncef Slaoui from Galvani Bioelectronics after its investigation substantiated allegations about his conduct toward an employee “several years ago” when Slaoui worked for the drugmaker.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana and a dozen other states are suing the Biden administration to end a suspension of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. Louisiana’s Republican Attorney General, Jeff Landry, announced the federal lawsuit today. The suit also seeks a court order that the government go ahead with two offshore lease sales that had been set for this year.

UNDATED (AP) — GameStop is considering selling some of its shares, a move that would enable the video-game retailer to capitalize on the massive surge in its stock price this year. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, the company noted that it has been evaluating since January whether to increase a $100 million stock offering program it established in December.