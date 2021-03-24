Stocks gain…Durable goods orders fall…Export controls

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving mostly higher, helped by a recovery in banks and industrial stocks. Bond yields were steady after rising earlier this week. Investors continue to turn their attention to Washington where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are speaking about the government’s stimulus efforts to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell a sharp 1.1% in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping. The Commerce Department reports that orders for durable goods declined last month for the first time after nine consecutive monthly gains including a sizable 3.5% rise in January. The drop was larger than expected but likely was adversely effected by the severe winter storms that hit much of the country last month as well as continued supply-chain problems.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is moving toward stricter export controls for COVID-19 vaccines to boost its flagging vaccine drive. The EU’s executive said on the eve of a summit of the 27 leaders that it has a plan to guarantee that more vaccines produced in the bloc are available for its own citizens before they can be exported to other nations. EU nations have been stung by the fact that U.K. has received some 10 million doses from EU plants while they say nothing came back from Britain.

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has dropped plans for a five-day shutdown in Germany over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. She called the idea a mistake and apologized to Germans. Merkel announced the decision after calling a hastily arranged videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say a skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. The ship’s stranding is threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday. Images showed the ship’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against the western wall.