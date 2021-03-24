Stocks give up early gains, Congress grills Tx Power execs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early gain and wound up broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in tech heavyweights like Facebook and Apple. The S&P gave up 0.5% today, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week. GameStop had another bumpy ride, losing a third of its value after releasing a disappointing earnings report. The money-losing video game retailer is still up more than six fold this year after becoming a favorite of online investors who talked the stock up on online message boards. Crude oil prices rose 6%.

UNDATED (AP) — Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose $3.42 — closing at $61.18 a barrel.

DALLAS (AP) — Congress is looking into the cause of last month’s power blackouts across Texas. A House panel heard today from officials who oversee the state’s energy industry and electric grid. Bill Magness is the outgoing CEO of grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He says that because of a loss of generating capacity, the grid operator had no choice but to order rolling outages to prevent an even more disastrous and longer blackout. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says Texas policymakers wrongly assumed that a severe winter storm in 2011 was an anomaly. The outages caused millions of Texans to lose power and heat during subfreezing temperatures.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawsuits are mounting against a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand, Real Water, amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and accusations by more people in more states that it caused liver illness and other ailments. A Nevada man blamed the product for his liver transplant in September 2019, a federal class-action lawsuit was filed this week in Nevada, and another lawsuit in state court called the product unsafe and dangerous to human life. Company president Brent Jones has posted a message offering sympathy and concern.

UNDATED (AP) — Louisiana will end its limits Monday on which adults can receive the coronavirus vaccine, giving access to anyone 16 and older who wants to schedule an appointment. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement as vaccine supplies grow and immunization appointments go unused. Louisiana is joining a growing list of states that are throwing open vaccine access to any adult interested in a shot.