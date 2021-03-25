Stocks edge higher, Congress grills social media CEO’s

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street today after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day. Gains for banks and industrial companies offset weakness in Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Microsoft. The S&P rose 0.5%. The index is still down slightly for the week. The Nasdaq rose just 0.1% while a measure of small-company stocks jumped 2.3%. Treasury yields continued to stabilize. The government reported that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since before the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP0 — The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google faced a grilling Thursday as lawmakers tried to draw them into admitting responsibility for helping fuel the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and rising COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. In a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, lawmakers pounded the CEO’s of Facebook, Google, which owns YouTube; and Twitter over their content policies, use of consumers’ data and media use by young children. There is increasing support in Congress for legislation to rein in Big Tech companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has been targeted in several major cyber intrusions, including a breach by Russian hackers that exploited supply chain vulnerabilities to access federal government agencies and private companies. Gen. Paul Nakasone, who leads the Pentagon’s cyber force, said foreign hackers are conducting attacks of “a scope” and “scale” of “sophistication that we haven’t seen previously.” And in his words, “it is the clarion call for us to look at this differently.” He says one challenge is that foreign state hackers have taken advantage of legal constraints that prevent U.S. intelligence agencies from monitoring domestic infrastructure for cyber threats.

DETROIT (AP) — A billionaire businessman whose companies have invigorated Detroit’s downtown has announced a $500 million fund to improve neighborhoods. The effort is starting with $15 million that will pay off the property tax debt of 20,000 of the city’s poorest homeowners. Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert announced the Detroit Tax Relief Fund today. The fund leverages existing programs that eliminate or reduce property tax bills and then pays off the remaining tax bill. A local nonprofit will administer the fund and will provide counseling to homeowners to keep them out of future property tax debt.

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers says an experimental arthritis drug is too risky, even with limits on its use. The expert panel for the Food and Drug Administration decided Thursday that the drug’s modest benefits don’t outweigh its considerable risks. Those risks include joint damage sometimes requiring knee or hip replacements, nerve damage and swelling. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of the experimental drug for people with moderate to severe arthritis. It is given by injection every two months. The Pfizer said it is disappointed and will work with the FDA to determine next steps.