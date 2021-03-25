Stocks pull mostly higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pulling mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day. Gains for banks and industrial companies are offsetting weakness in Big Tech stocks. Energy companies are also lower as the price of crude oil sank. Investors were also digesting a round of encouraging reports on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% for the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading it’s gone through the last few weeks. Treasury yields continued to stabilize while a report showed the fewest number of workers filing for unemployment benefits since before the pandemic.

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates have jumped to their highest level since June, though still remain near historic lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.17% this week from 3.09% the previous week. One year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.5%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, increased to 2.45% from 2.40% last week. It was 2.92% a year ago.

UNDATED (AP) — The company that runs the Olive Garden chain is raising pay for its workers and handing out one-time bonuses, a sign of optimism from the kind of casual sit-down restaurant that has been devastated by the pandemic. Darden Restaurants says every hourly restaurant worker will earn at least $10 per hour including tips as of Monday. That will rise to $11 per hour in 2022 and $12 per hour in 2023. The company on Thursday reported a surprisingly strong quarter and the pay hikes signal both confidence about an economic recovery and potentially increased competition for workers as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — With confidence rising that the end of the pandemic is growing closer, airlines are starting to revive flights that vanished last year as people canceled vacations and business trips. United Airlines will add 26 new nonstop routes from Midwest cities to vacation spots like Hilton Head and Portland, Maine. The airline says it is also restarting more than 20 domestic routes. Scheduled flights to Latin America will exceed levels before the pandemic, compared with the same stretch in 2019. While that means United will be operating only 52% of its overall schedule compared with May 2019, it’s significantly better than in May 2020, when flights were being operated at levels of about 14% of the same period the year before.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is taking steps toward the reopening of the city’s theaters, creating vaccination and testing sites for stage workers in a bid to restore a key part of New York’s draw. Mayor Bill de Blasio says, “It’s time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back.” During a virtual news conference today the mayor says the city will set up dedicated vaccination sites specifically for the theater community and the theater industry. A statement from The Broadway League said “vaccination and testing sites for theatre workers are a great step towards recovery.” De Blasio says the city needs state guidance on issues like whether audiences need to bring proof of vaccination.