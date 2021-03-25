Stocks slip…Jobless claims fewest since pandemic

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street, with energy stocks taking the hardest hits as the price of oil falls back. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower for the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading it’s gone through the last few weeks. Yields in the Treasury market also continued to ease after spiking last week to the highest level since before the pandemic started. The decline came despite a report showing that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits eased to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted a year ago.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the fewest since the pandemic erupted a year ago. Today’s report from the Labor Department shows that jobless claims fell from 781,000 the week before. It is the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid have fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of 2020. Before the pandemic tore through the economy, applications had never topped that level.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3% in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than previously estimated, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise along with vaccinations and the provision of another nearly $2 trillion in government support. The Commerce Department says the GDP in the October-December quarter rose from an estimate last month of a 4.1% rate. The upward revision reflects stronger inventory restocking by businesses. For the whole year, the GDP shrank by 3.5%, the largest annual decline since a plunge of 11.6% in 1946 when the U.S. demobilized after World War II. The 3.5% drop was unchanged from the previous report.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it is dedicating another $10 billion to try to drive up vaccination rates in low-income, minority and rural enclaves throughout the country. The effort is funded through the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed earlier this month. It will include $6 billion in funding for community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and other preventive health care for populations at higher risk for the virus. President Joe Biden’s administration will start distributing the money in April to nearly 1,400 centers across the country.

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are looking for ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. Three months after vaccination campaigns started, less than 5% of the EU’s 450 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said problems with the delivery of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for vaccines to be produced in Europe. The bloc’s executive arm proposed ahead of today’s leaders’ summit a strengthening of export controls for coronavirus shots. The European Commission’s goal is to force vaccine manufacturers to deliver the doses agreed to in their contracts.