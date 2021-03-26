Banks, energy stocks lead indexes higher in early trading

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in early trading on Wall Street at the end of an up-and-down week, led by gains in banks and energy companies. If the early gains hold, the S&P 500 could narrowly avoid its second weekly loss in a row. Tech companies are lagging the rest of the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% and the price of crude oil climbed 3.8%, its latest sharp move. Banks rose after the Federal Reserve said it would lift limits on the dividends banks can pay and the share buybacks they can make.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Severe winter storms in much of the country helped push consumer spending down 1% in February with personal incomes falling sharply as well. The Commerce Department says the drop in spending came after a big 3.4% gain in January. Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for two-thirds of economic activity. Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, plunged 7.1% in February after a 10.1% surge in January that reflected distribution of millions of $600 individual payments. Incomes are expected to rebound in March with millions of $1,400 individual payments being distributed.

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has approved new manufacturing sites for coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech (FY’-zur by-AHN’-tek), Moderna and AstraZeneca in a move that could significantly boost Europe’s supply of the shots. In a statement published on Friday, the EU medicines regulator said it had approved sites in the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland for the COVID-19 vaccines made by the companies. The new approvals come amid the 27-nation bloc’s struggles to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination amid repeated delivery delays and manufacturing problems. In addition, the EMA said it was granting “more flexible storage conditions” to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — which was cleared on the basis that it needed ultra-cold freezer temperatures for storage and delivery.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of nongovernmental organizations is calling on President Joe Biden to develop plans to share an expected surplus of hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world, once U.S. demand for shots is met. In a letter sent today and obtained by The Associated Press, the groups call on Biden’s administration to commit to sharing excess doses through the World Health Organization-backed COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access facility, or COVAX. The groups include the ONE Campaign, the International Rescue Committee, Catholic Relief Services and Save the Children. Biden has repeatedly said his primary focus is on ensuring all Americans can get vaccinated.

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A maritime traffic jam has grown to more than 200 vessels outside the Suez Canal as dredgers work frantically to free a giant container ship that has been stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupted global shipping. One expert says freeing the EverGiven could take up to a week in the best-case scenario. The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international offers to help free the vessel, including one from the United States, although it did not say what kind of assistance was offered. The EverGiven got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal north of the southern entrance near the city of Suez.