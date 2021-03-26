S&P back at record highs, Dominion defamation lawsuit filed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks burst to their best day in three weeks today, helping Wall Street to return to record heights and avoid what could have been a second straight weekly loss. The S&P added 1.7%, and both it and the Dow set all-time highs. Some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits are likely to jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government juice the economy as much as economists expect. The Dow rose 1.4%, to 33,072.88. The Nasdaq rose 1.2%, to 13,138.72. The Russell 2000 index rose 1.8% to 2,221.48.

UNDATED (AP) — An attempt today to free a giant container ship stuck in the Suez Canal has failed. Plans are in the works to pump water from interior spaces of the vessel, and two more tugs should arrive by Sunday. About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly crucial for the transport of oil. The closure could also affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Middle East. According to Satellite data, some ships are diverting to head around Africa instead. There are reports of over 200 vessels waiting near the canal with more than 100 ships were en route to the waterway.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed that the voting company rigged the 2020 election in an effort to boost faltering ratings. Today’s defamation lawsuit is part of a growing body of legal action filed by the Denver-based voting company and other targets of false claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies after Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden. Those claims have been blamed for spurring on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. New York-based Fox News says it stands by its journalism and will defend itself against the claims.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (AP) — Florida is threatening to sue the federal government if it doesn’t lift its pandemic ban on cruise lines using U.S. ports. Florida officials say that the state is being harmed economically by the industry’s U.S. shutdown. They said cruises are being operated safely around the globe with restrictions and protocols and no new coronavirus outbreaks have been tied to a ship. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shut down the industry a year ago after several outbreaks early in the pandemic were tied to cruise ships.

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty about office space demand in a global pandemic is a big risk that investors will have to weigh as WeWork makes a second run at a public stock offering. A year after the novel coronavirus turned office towers into ghost towns worldwide, the embattled communal work space company says it will sell stock after merging with a special purposes acquisition company. WeWork says it has cut costs and reduced its workforce by 67% from its peak in September 2019. It sees strong growth as the economy recovers.